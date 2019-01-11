Lancing man admits damaging defibrillator in Southwick

A Lancing man has admitted damaging the defibrillator at Southwick railway station.

The 19-year-old, who appeared at West Sussex Youth Court in Worthing yesterday, must pay £1,194 compensation.

Southwick railway station has been without a defibrillator since last April S03516H13

He admitted damaging three panes of glass and a defibrillator worth £1,632,88 belonging to Southern Railway Company at Southwick on April 14, 2018.

He also admitted trespassing on the railway lines at Southwick on April 14, 2018, and was discharged conditionally for 12 months.

He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

