Immigration officers called to Indian restaurant in West Sussex town centre

An Indian restaurant in a West Sussex town centre has been served notice of potential liability of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found following a visit by immigration enforcement.

Immigration officers attended Rajkumar restaurant, in Springfield Road, Horsham, on Saturday (November 23).

A spokesman for the Home Office said, during the visit, a 46-year-old male from India was arrested and detained.

The spokesman added: “A £1200 Proceeds Of Crime Act cash seizure was made from the arrested male. This will now be taken to a forfeiture hearing.

“A 44-year-old Indian male and a 47-year-old Bangladeshi male were also both escorted from the premises. The pair remain on immigration bail whilst the Home Office considers their outstanding immigration applications.

“Rajkumar restaurant has been served a Notice of Potential Liability of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found.

“A further license review application will now be sought by Immigration Enforcement to the local authority.”