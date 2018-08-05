Immigration checks at Shoreham sees five detained

Immigration enforcement officers detained five men and bailed four other individuals after checks in Brighton Road, Shoreham today.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said a officers had acted on intelligence in visiting the site at 12.20pm today where a group were found harvesting cockles.

Immigration checks. Brighton Road, Shoreham. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

She said that of the group, nine were found to be illegally present in the UK. Four members, including two minors, were bailed and five males were detained pending removal from the UK.

Information to help employers carry out checks to prevent illegal working can be found at https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/employers-illegal-working-penalties.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact https://www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

