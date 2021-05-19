Hove woman charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life

Officers were called to Moyne Close at 6.35pm on Tuesday, May 11, to a report that a woman had attempted to set fire to a property using petrol and a brick wrapped in material.

The attempt was unsuccessful and an altercation ensued between the suspect and a man and a woman, police said.

All three individuals – believed to be known to each other – were swiftly arrested.

Police

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and have been bailed subject to conditions while enquiries continue.