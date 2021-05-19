Hove woman charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life
Police investigating an incident in Hove have charged a woman with attempted arson, a spokesman has confirmed.
Officers were called to Moyne Close at 6.35pm on Tuesday, May 11, to a report that a woman had attempted to set fire to a property using petrol and a brick wrapped in material.
The attempt was unsuccessful and an altercation ensued between the suspect and a man and a woman, police said.
All three individuals – believed to be known to each other – were swiftly arrested.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and have been bailed subject to conditions while enquiries continue.
“Talisa Windsor, 30, of Amberley Drive, Hove was charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life. She appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 13 May and was remanded to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 10 June.”