Hove couple jailed for subjecting baby boy to ‘sustained cruelty’

A Hove couple who subjected a baby boy to sustained cruelty have both been sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

Aleksandra Kopinska, 22, and Adam Jendrzeczak, 32, both unemployed, currently of Sackville Road, Hove, were sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Monday (14 January), police said.

Aleksandra Kopinska and Adam Jendrzeczak from Hove have been jailed. Photo: Sussex Police

They were convicted the previous November of; causing or allowing serious bodily harm to the baby boy between November 2016 and February 2017, at an address in Brighton, contrary to the Domestic Violence, Crime and Victims Act 2004, and; cruelty to the same baby, contrary to the Children and Young Persons Act 1933, according to police.

Jendrzeczak was sentenced to eight years for causing or allowing serious harm, with an extended year licence period upon his release, confirmed police.

He also received five years and ten months for child cruelty, a sentence to be served concurrently, police said.

Kopinska was sentenced to eight years for causing or allowing serious harm to a child, and to six years for child cruelty to be served concurrently, confirmed police.

The case, investigated by detectives from the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit, first came to police notice after the boy was taken to the Royal Alexander Children’s Hospital in Brighton by Kopinska and Jendrzeczak in February 2017 with a broken left arm, said police.

Hospital staff completed a skeletal x-ray and identified 27 further fractures to the child’s body; these included multiple rib fractures, knee fractures and ankle fractures, confirmed police.

The child was taken into police protection and placed into the care of the local authority who cared for him whilst a suitable placement was found for him, said police.

Police arrested Kopinska and Jendrzeczak, who both claimed the arm injury was an accident due to tripping over a raised carpet and having no knowledge as to how the further fractures had been caused, police said.

At their trial, both admitted to lying to doctors about when the child’s arm was broken and stated it was days before they presented to the hospital, according to police.

Jendrzeczak at this point pleaded guilty to child cruelty but Kopinska did not plead to this charge.

Experts in paediatric medicine provided evidence of how the injuries could have been caused, which proved vital to the prosecution of the suspects, police said.

They identified the fractures as being caused between four and six weeks before the child was presented to the hospital.

Detective Sergeant Jenny Pietersen said: “This is a really sad case of child abuse against a vulnerable young child who was helpless and defenceless.

“We worked closely with the local authority and medical professionals to ensure that the child was safe and prevented any further suffering.

“Investigating and protecting societies most vulnerable is a priority for Sussex Police and we will work tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

“This case will resonate with everyone who hears of it and I am happy to report that the child is developing well, and is not restricted by the injuries he sustained at such a young age.”

