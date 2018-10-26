HM Courts Service: Results list for October 19 to 23, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 19 to 23, 2018.

Rachel Wilkie, 47, of Southview Gardens, Worthing, was fined £373 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (121mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Aglaia Road, Worthing, on August 4, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Rebecca Tate, 29, of The Paddocks, Northfields Lane, Westergate, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on December 28, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Gareth Price, 42, of Stanhope Road, Littlehampton, was fined £70 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on October 29, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rosanna Edmonds, 30, of Church Green, Shoreham, was fined £88 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 West Grinstead on December 9, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michael Harknett, 73, of The Meadway, Shoreham Beach, was fined £92 and must pay £55 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle that was unlicensed in Coleridge Street, Hove, on December 1, 2017. He was also fined £92 and must pay £55 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle that was unlicensed in Coleridge Street, Hove, on March 20, 2018.

Nathan Luke, 34, of Acres Close, Haywards Heath, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting causing £200 damage to a car windscreen in Durrington on September 29, 2018; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke immediate unlawful violence in Durrington on September 29, 2018; and assault by beating in Durrington on September 29, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order for causing £200 damage to doors belonging to Worthing Homes in Durrington on June 18, 2018.

Roland Munday, 57, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, after being found guilty of possessing a folding pocket knife with blade exceeding 3in in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on March 7, 2018. He was also found guilty of drug-driving (800mg Benzolyecgonine) in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on March 7, 2018; and drug-driving (56mg cocaine) in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on March 7, 2018; and admitted possessing 5.36g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on March 7, 2018, no separate penalties. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £400 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Way, 37, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing two charity collection boxes, having entered Sea Lane Café, Goring, as a trespasser on June 30, 2018; attempting to enter Stu’s Barber Shop, Ham Road, Worthing, as a trespasser with intent to steal on June 8, 2018; attempting to enter Christoforos Fish Bar, Ham Road, Worthing, as a trespasser with intent to steal on June 8, 2018; attempting to enter D Brown & Son butchers, Lancing, as a trespasser with intent to steal on June 8, 2018; attempting to enter BP Service Station, East Worthing, as a trespasser with intent to steal on June 8, 2018. He must pay £330 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Marcus Annels, 20, of Shelley Road, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend meetings on September 4, 11 and 25, 2018. A supervision default order was made and he must carry out 30 hours’ unpaid work.

Amy Herbert, 22, of Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton, must pay £60 costs after a community order was revoked on the grounds it was no longer workable. She was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Attendance Centre requirement for failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Worthing on January 31, 2018; and assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Worthing on January 31, 2018.

Michael Wallis, 28, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments on July 27 and August 20, 2018.

Elentari Manning, 28, of Shelby Road, Durrington, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £100 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress, with intent, in Shelby Road, Durrington, on October 7, 2018. She also admitted causing £600 damage to a vehicle in Shelby Road, Durrington, on October 7, 2018, no separate penalty. She must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Billy Beeney, 22, of Guildford Road, Rustington, was given a community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 5am daily, and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on July 12, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Christopher Harris-Whyte, 31, of Blacksmiths Crescent, Sompting, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood when required in Findon Road, Findon Valley, on September 30, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Natalie Walls, 35, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, and must pay £225 compensation after admitting stealing a BB gun worth £140 in Littlehampton on September 2, 2018; and stealing three Clarins Double Serum worth £225 from Boots, Worthing, on September 17, 2018. She admitted possessing diamorphine, a class A drug, in Durrington on October 5, 2018, no separate penalty. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order for stealing items worth £5 from Iceland on July 3, 2018.

