HM Courts Service: Results list for November 8 to 13, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 8 to 13, 2019.

Norwegian Air UK, of Buckingham Gate, Gatwick Airport, was fined £1,400 and must pay £334.86 after admitting moving a pet animal into Great Britain without the appropriate approval on February 13, 2019. The company was fined £1,400 after admitting moving a pet animal into Great Britain without the appropriate approval on March 27, 2019. The company was fined £1,400 after admitting landing in Great Britain a dog that had been brought from a place outside Great Britain on March 27, 2019.

Court news

Stuart Davies, 37, of Marlowe Road, Broadwater, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on October 6 and 13, 2019.

Arron Jones, 26, c/o St Clare’s Community Hub, Marine Place, Worthing, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend Rehabilitation Activity Requirement appointments on August 27, 2019, and September 9, 2019. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £40 fine and a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for having a blade, a Stanley knife, in a public place in Worthing on November 1, 2018.

Michelle Vincent, 49, of Epsom Gardens, Guildford Road, Rustington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, at Worthing Custody Centre on August 20, 2019. She must pay £90 victim surcharge. She admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for two charges of assault by beating in Railway Approach, Worthing, on June 1, 2019, and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Railway Approach, Worthing, on June 1, 2019.

Christopher Way, 38, c/o Marine Parade, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £32 compensation after admitting stealing 10 packs of bacon worth £32 from The Co-op, in The Boulevard, Goring, on October 11, 2019. He also admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to maintain contact since June 18, 2019, no action taken.

Trevor Brabon, 58, of The Street, Washington, was fined £285 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (109mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A283 Bramber on March 31, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Charles Colquhoun, 28, of Victoria Road, Shoreham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Ferry Road, Shoreham Beach, on October 13, 2019.

Christian Slater, 38, of Milton Court, Milton Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing 63.9g of MDMA, a class A drug, and 89g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on March 26, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Stephen Wade-Brown, 60, of The Willows, Findon, was fined £200 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A24 Findon on October 12, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Mathew Cook, 30, of Chester Avenue, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £50 compensation, £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, at Worthing Custody Centre on July 19, 2019.