HM Courts Service: Results list for November 2 to 7, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 2 to 7, 2018.

Tony Merrett, 36, of Lyminster Road, Wick, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £100 compensation after admitting causing £400 damage to a glass front door at McDonalds, Arundel, on October 19, 2018.

Leanne Bloomfield, 33, of Langdale Drive, Highwoods, Colchester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Worthing on August 14, 2018. She was also given a restraining order and must pay a total of £80 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £65 costs. She admitted damaging a hanging basket and plant pot in Worthing on August 14, 2018, no separate penalty.

Michael Scutt, 53, of Leemark House, Granville Road, Littlehampton, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A33 Winchester on December 14, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Svajunas Valmantas, 32, of Suncourt, Rye Close, Worthing, was fined £153 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on October 12, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Karim Esmail, 40, of Sandbeck House, Grove Place, Doncaster, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting producing or supplying eight 50g pouches of Amber Leaf tobacco that did not comply with packaging requirements at All Sorts, Montague Street, Worthing, on November 6, 2017; producing or supplying five 50g pouches of Golden Virginia tobacco that did not comply with packaging requirements at All Sorts, Montague Street, Worthing, on November 6, 2017; producing or supplying five 50g pouches of Golden Virginia tobacco that did not comply with packaging requirements at All Sorts, Montague Street, Worthing, on December 7, 2017; and producing or supplying three 50g pouches of Amber Leaf tobacco that did not comply with packaging requirements at All Sorts, Montague Street, Worthing, on December 7, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £1,235.56

Joe Packham, 22, of Appledore Road, Brighton, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting using or threatening unlawful violence causing fear for personal safety in Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, on June 15, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

Darren Bailey, 48, of Queens Road, Worthing, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and fined £1,000 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, on October 20, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on October 20, 2018.

Courtney Grimster, 26, of Homefield Road, Worthing, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on May 12, 2018.

Jessica Knight, 32, of Oriental Place, Brighton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting jointly stealing Veho items worth £119.85 from Beales, Worthing, on October 21, 2018.

Matthew Sullivan, 35, of Oriental Place, Brighton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting jointly stealing Veho items worth £119.85 from Beales, Worthing, on October 21, 2018; and carrying items in connection with theft, two sets of bolt cutters, in Worthing on October 23, 2018.