HM Courts Service: Results list for May 4 to 16, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 4 to 16.

Raymond Hawes, 59, of Lloyd Goring Close, Angmering, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and issued with a restraining order after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on December 8, 2017. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £320 costs.

Zoey Penrhys-Evans, 35, of Belsize Road, Worthing, was fined £123 and must pay £5.60 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £125 costs, after admitting entering a train without a valid ticket for travel at Hove on February 8, 2017.

Jose Medeira, 43, of Tarring Road, Worthing, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting being drunk in Worthing Hospital A&E on April 23, 2018.

Paul Brain, 26, c/o Guildford Road, Rustington, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting sending a grossly offensive message in Bognor Regis on February 22, 2018. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Charles Doe, 35, of Cotswold Road, Worthing, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (7.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Titnore Lane, Worthing, on January 20, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Scott Gibbins, 29, of Park Road, Stanwell, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Stanhope Road, Littlehampton, on April 22, 2018; driving while disqualified; and two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of their duty. He was also fined £500, must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, a total of £200 compensation and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Mark Green, 39, of Busticle Lane, Sompting, was jailed for 12 weeks and must pay £15 compensation after admitting burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, jointly entering Kwik Fit, Shoreham, as a trespasser, on April 24, 2018. He also admitted possessing 30g of cannabis in Busticle Lane, Sompting, on April 24, 2018, no separate penalty.

Thomas Martin, 26, of Noble Court, Portland Road, Hove, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £15 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, jointly entering Kwik Fit, Shoreham, as a trespasser, on April 24, 2018. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no separate penalty.

Jody Haynes, 36, of Cortis Avenue, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £100 compensation after admitting stealing bars of Cadbury chocolate worth £55.75 from Co-operative Retail Services, Worthing, on April 22, 2018; and stealing Benefit Cosmetics products worth £313 from Boots, Worthing, on March 11, 2018.

Matai Namatila, 45, of Tiller Close, Yapton, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Chichester on April 22, 2018; and assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on April 22, 2018. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Adam Mills, 35, of Houghton House, Kimberry, Wick, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence in Wick Farm Road, Wick, on March 13, 2018.

Kevin Valentine, 34, of Wick Farm Road, Wick, and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence in Wick Farm Road, Wick, on March 13, 2018.

Richard Baker, 31, of Ring Road, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after admitting fishing without a licence at Southern Leisure Complex, Chichester, on November 18, 2017.

George Ainsley, 19, of Norway Street, Portslade, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting taking a vehicle without consent in Shoreham on November 27, 2017. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on November 27, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for six months. He also admitted failing to stop when required by a police constable, driving without the correct licence and failing to stop at a red light, no separate penalties.

Ramone Miller, 25, of Isemonger Court, Blackbourne Chase, Wick, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Railway Approach, Worthing, on April 26, 2018. He also admitted intentionally obstructing a police constable, no separate penalty.