HM Courts Service: Results list for May 17 to 31, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 17 to 31, 2019.

Blaise Lawrence, 54, of Queens Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing a folding pocket knife in Queens Road, Worthing, on May 1, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £50 costs.

Court news

Fardin Farji, 25, of Buckingham Road, Shoreham, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend Drug Rehabilitation Requirement appointments on April 1 and 17, 2019. The order was varied to include a new Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for November 8 to 15, 2018

Harry Knight, 23, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, was fined £116 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on March 24 and April 14, 2019.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for January 11 to 17, 2019

Gary Elrick, 58, of Peartree Farm, Furners Lane, Henfield, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on March 14, 2019; assault by beating in Worthing on January 21, 2019; and harassment by continuously making contact via unwanted calls and attending the victim’s home address. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Kunal Patel, 23, of Longlands, Broadwater, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Findon Road, Findon, on May 4, 2019; and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required in Findon on May 4, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Terry Pulitano, 34, of Rossiter Road, Lancing, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting sending an email that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on December 28, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Alan Welsh, 35, of Cross Road, Southwick, was given a community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 4am daily, and must pay £2,000 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm in Church Green, Shoreham, and November 11, 2018.

Adam Bomzer, 43, of Jacobs Walk, Totton, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance on the A27 Fontwell on May 31, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He was also fined £146 after admitting a vehicle without a test certificate on the A27 Fontwell on May 31, 2018.

Catherine Jackson, 39, of Donnington Place, Woodlands Avenue, Rustington, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in West Parade, Worthing, on February 22, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Steven Wille, 36, of Waterside Road, Burton-on-Trent, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by sending a text message in Worthing on May 10, 2019. He was also given a restraining order.

David Mitchell, 73, of Widewater Close, Lancing, was fined £270 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on December 27, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Dusan Pecha, 34, of Navigation Drive, Yapton, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Yapton on May 15, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Nicholas Welch, 53, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for two years and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (520ug/l benzoylecgonine) in East Street, Littlehampton, on December 23, 2018; driving without insurance; plying for hire as the driver of a vehicle without a public hackney carriage licence; and possessing 1g of cocaine in Littlehampton on December 23, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 30 months.