HM Courts Service: Results list for May 14 to 30, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 14 to 30.

Michael Flanagan, 71, of Hadley Avenue, Broadwater, was given a community order with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 6am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Worthing on December 29, 2017; assault by beating in Worthing between November 27, 2017, and December 5, 2017; and assault in Worthing on December 28, 2017. He must pay £250 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £650 costs.

Clifford Jones, 57, of Edmonton Road, Durrington, was given a community order with 16-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 10pm to 6pm, after admitting breaching a restraining order by making approaches in the street and telephone calls between March 14, 2018, and March 16, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs.

Maitland McCleave, 26, of Raleigh Way, Goring, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting assault by beating in Goring on November 17, 2017. He was given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence after admitting a second charge of assault by beating in Goring on November 17, 2017; and an eight-week concurrent prison sentence after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke immediate violence in Goring on November 17, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge. He also admitted possessing cocaine in Goring on November 17, 2017, no separate penalty.

Samuel Hebson, 25, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a restraining order by telephone calls and sending text messages in Bognor Regis between April 26, 2018, and April 27, 2018. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Karen Kowalski, 40, of Balcombe Avenue, Tarring, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wiston Avenue, Tarring, on April 27, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Kelly Walker, 31, of Galsworthy Road, Goring, was given a community order and must carry out 130 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to promptly notify Worthing Borough Council of a change in circumstances, namely employment, affecting Housing Benefit between April 6, 2014, and October 3, 2017. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Michael Wallis, 27, c/o Marine Parade, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting stealing jars of coffee worth £31.92 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on May 1, 2018.

Peter Nicholls, 52, of Amenic Court, Church Street, Littlehampton, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on December 18, 2017.

Jordan Thomson, 25, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting jointly stealing meat worth £72.24 from Tesco Express, Worthing, on April 28, 2018. The sentence will run consecutively to a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, imposed by Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 9, 2018, for burglary other than dwelling on March 7, 2018. He was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing clothing worth £32 from Peacock, Worthing, on April 28, 2018. He must pay a total of £52.12 compensation, £58 victim surcharge. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied.

Mark Fellows, 55, of Sherbourne Way, Hove, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £185 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Sompting Road, Worthing, on January 21, 2018. He also admitted possessing cannabis, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Adam Brooker, 24, of Palmer Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Terminus Road, Littlehampton, on November 15, 2017.

Josef Gavlucz, 56, of Ashurst Road, Portsmouth, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Arundel, on November 29, 2017.

Joan Hanson, of Kirdford Road, Arundel, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Tarrant Street, Arundel, on December 11, 2017.

Suzanne Monday, 32, of Rusper Road South, Worthing, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Morrisons car park, Littlehampton, on October 31, 2017.

Maria Pekova, 45, of New Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Terminus Road, Littlehampton, on November 15, 2017.

Claire-Louise Sambrook, 33, of Barque Close, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground by a bench outside Morrisons, Littlehampton, on November 6, 2017.

Liam Sheean, 32, of Wordsworth Road, Worthing, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, on January 5, 2018.

Tatton Cattermole, 23, of Shakespeare Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting having a hammer as an offensive weapon in South Street, Worthing, on October 20, 2017.

Gemma Appleton, 28, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Queen Street, Littlehampton, on September 28, 2017.

Harry Braund, 28, of Helyers Green, Littlehampton, was fined £115 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Anchor Springs, Littlehampton, on September 28, 2017.

Kirsty Elder, 25, of The Ostlers, Terminus Road, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Queen Street, Littlehampton, on September 28, 2017.

Patrick Kerse, 31, of Greenfield, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in High Street, Littlehampton, on September 4, 2017.

Luda Kokina, 35, of St Augustine Road, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in St Martins, Littlehampton, on September 26, 2017.

Matt Langley, 38, of Salvington Road, Worthing, was fined £306 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on September 5, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Valentina Piccolo, 28, of Bonaventure, Sussex Wharf, Shoreham Beach, was fined £82 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on August 16, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Dylan Macdonald, 24, of Gordon Road, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on September 4, 2017. Jamie McDonagh, 26, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Churchill Parade car park, Rustington, on September 8, 2017.

Paul Sharp, 44, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Churchill Parade, Rustington, on September 1, 2017.

Chantelle Tyrell, 26, of Progress House, Arundel Road, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in St Martin’s Road car park, Littlehampton, on September 14, 2017.

Graham Chown, 36, of New Brunswick Drive, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause distress in Worthing on May 5, 2018.

Reece Newman, 18, of Pilgrims Walk, Tarring, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting damaging internal walls in Worthing on May 5, 2018; and damaging a police car in Worthing on May 6, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge.

Ian Best, 48, of Norfolk House, Chapel Road, Worthing, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting harrassment without violence by sending 60 text messages between April 18, 2018, and April 21, 2018. He was also given a restraining order.

George Hubbard, 18, of The Paddocks, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on December 12, 2017.

Jamie Moors, 31, of Greenacres Ring, Angmering, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £965 costs, after being found guilty of driving dangerously in Stone Lane, Worthing, on January 19, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also fined a total of £120 after being found guilty of two charges of wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty in Worthing on January 19, 2018.

Chesney Jenner, 27, of The Blatchen, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in The Blatchen, Littlehampton, on March 8, 2018.

Antonio Berenguer, 37, of Barton Walk, Furnace Green, was fined £248 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A24 Findon Valley on May 10, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tiffany Lethby, 28, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £100 costs after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on May 14, 2018. She was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting threatening to damage property in Buckingham Road, Worthing, on May 12, 2018.

David Maggs, 68, of Manor Close, Southwick, was fined £618 and must pay £62 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (73mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Manor Close, Lancing, on May 12, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Jacob Pelham-Mather, 19, of Arun Court, Terminus Place, Littlehampton, was fined £80 and msut pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop a vehicle in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, when required by a police constable on December 3, 2017. He also admitted possessing cannabis in Littlehampton on December 3, 2017, no separate penalty.

Bhaveshkumar Prabhakar, 28, of Sussex Court, Emerald Quay, Harbour Way, Shoreham Beach, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Beach, Shoreham Beach, on May 8, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Russell Wilkins, 42, of St Elmo Road, Worthing, admitting breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a 12-week prison sentence for going equipped for theft, carrying bolt cutters and pliers, in Brighton Road, Worthing, on April 23, 2018, and no separate penalty for stealing two bottles of gin worth £30 from Morrisons, Worthing, on April 23, 2018. He was jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after admitting possessing six wraps of cocaine in Worthing in January 4, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Iain Cantello, 35, of Oriental Place, Brighton, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement after admitting stealing fragrances worth £202.50 from Debenhams, Worthing, on May 12, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Louise Ward, 40, of Palmerston Avenue, Goring, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on November 27, 2017.

Matthew Ward, 18, of Palmerston Avenue, Goring, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting entering a garage in Midhurst as a trespasser and stealing fishing tackle on November 27, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mark Neal, 49, of Ashurst Drive, Goring, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £120 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A24, Washington to Ashington, on July 13, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with four points.