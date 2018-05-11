HM Courts Service: Results list for May 1 to 9, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 1 to 9.

Curtis Phillips, 55, of Anson Road, Goring, was fined £125 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting haarassment, including phone calls, voicemails and text messages, in Worthing between March 2, 2018, and March 28, 2018. He was also given a restraining order.

Samuel Pink, 32, of Navigation Drive, Yapton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light at a level crossing in Littlehampton on September 2, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Joachim Groves, 33, of Westbourne Street, Hove, was fined £422 and must pay £42 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (55mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Rustington on November 11, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gillian Leggatt, 57, of Shirley Close, Rustington, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing various items worth £73.26 from Tesco, Littlehampton, on April 20, 2018.

Patrick McCabe, 32, of Reads Walk, Steyning, was fined £385, £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in High Street, Steyning, on November 29, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Charles Coles, 21, of Penhill Road, Lancing, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting fishing without a licence at Southern Leisure Complex, Chichester, on February 5, 2017.

Fiona Lomax, 51, of Delaney House, Selden Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for two years and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke or cause fear of immediate unlawful violence in Titnore Woods, Worthing, on August 24, 2017.

Richard Goodall, 39, of Maytree Avenue, Findon Valley, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £105 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on November 9, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.