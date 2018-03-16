HM Courts Service: Results list for March 8 to 15, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 8 to 15.

Daryl Mason, 26, of Epsom Gardens, Rustington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Tarring on July 1, 2017. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £215 costs.

Mehmet Sakinsel, 39, of North Court Close, Rustington, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of intentionally touching a woman in a sexual way without consent. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £1,000 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £600 costs.

Lynsey Vine, 22, of Warwick Gardens, Worthing, was given a community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Brighton on August 4, 2017. She must pay £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Emily Colbourne, 36, of Queen Street, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting stealing various make-up items worth £300 from Superdrug, Rustington, on October 20, 2017.

Gareth Collins, 28, of Moore Close, Durrington, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Carisbrooke Drive, Worthing, on February 20, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Dawid Jankowska, 21, of Admirals Walk, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (200mcg/l benzolyecgonine) in Admirals Walk, Littlehampton, on January 13, 2018. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alois Mujati, 38, of Lennox Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance in St Lawrence Avenue, Tarring, on February 22, 2018. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Nicholas Payne, 53, of Cokeham Court, West Street, Sompting, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (257mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Cokeham Road, Sompting, on January 6, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Natasha Pettitt, 43, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Rustington on December 29, 2017. She must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 costs. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order.

John Toth, 24, of Buckingham Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting possessing ten small bags of cannabis in Worthing on December 20, 2017.

Brian Vincent, 59, of Gatcombe Close, Patching, was fined £1,000 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting supplying services in contravention of a condition requiring security for payment of any VAT due in Worthing between June 13, 2017, and November 13, 2017. He was fined £1,000 after admitting failing to give security as required by Revenue and Customs for income tax on or about July 22, 2017. He was fined £1,000 after admitting failing to give security as required by Revenue and Customs for social security contributions on or about July 22, 2017.

Guy Wingfield, 42, of Nursery Close, East Preston, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting dishonestly making off without paying for fuel worth £55.01 in Shoreham on December 27, 2017; dishonestly making off without paying for fuel worth £58.75 in Littlehampton on November 8, 2017; dishonestly making off without paying for fuel worth £58.88 in Rustington on November 22, 2017; dishonestly making off without paying for fuel worth £69.46 in Rustington on January 7, 2018; and handling stolen goods, namely number plates worth £38. He must pay a total of £356.87 compensation after six other offences were admitted and taken into consideration.

Daniel Kavanagh, 32, of Deepdene Court, St Catherine’s Road, Littlehampton, must pay £675 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on February 23, 2018.

Marius Corduneanu, 37, of London Road, Ashington, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting committing an act outraging public decency in Worthing on July 9, 2017.