HM Courts Service: Results list for January 31 to February 5, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January January 31 to February 5, 2020.

Arben Avdiu, 38, of Thesiger Road, East Worthing, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on April 24, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Court news

Zac Danks, 22, of Ashton Gardens, Rustington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting three charges of assault by beating in Donnington on August 25, 2019. He must pay £100 compensation to each of the three victims, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Michael Merritt, 50, of Homefield Crescent, Walberton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £150 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over in a sexual way, without consent, in Chichester on June 22, 2019.

Darren Casey, 42, of Clun Road, Littlehampton, was fined £90 and must pay £60 costs, after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments on October 2 and 18, and November 22, 2019.

Terry Charman, 40, of Duke Street, Littlehampton, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend drug rehabilitation sessions on December 20 and 27, 2019. The order was varied by extending the Drug Rehabilitation Requirement by three months, to make nine months in total, and adding an additional Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Tobi Chipper, 21, c/o Mardale Road, Durrington, must pay £60 costs, after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments on September 10, December 6 and 27, 2019. A supervision default order was made and he must carry out 30 hours’ unpaid work.

Charlie Jupp, 23, of Sugden Road, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on October 26, 2019, and a probation appointment on December 27, 2019. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence. He received a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work for assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Western Road, Brighton, on February 7, 2020; a 20-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for having an offensive weapon, a hammer, in Cannon Place, Brighton, on February 5, 2019; a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Cannon Place, Brighton, on February 5, 2019; a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for damaging a bicycle worth £90 in Western Road, Brighton, on February 7, 2020; a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Brighton on February 7, 2019; a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for damaging a cell with excrement at Worthing Custody Centre on February 7, 2019.

Brandon Dayer, 24, of Causeway Place, The Causeway, Goring, was fined £420 and must pay £42 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Stone Lane, Worthing, on January 1, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Danielle Linnington, 32, of Sussex Street, Wick, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (6.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Wick Parade, Wick Street, Littlehampton, on July 5, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Olga Mears, 52, of Hazelhurst Crescent, Horsham, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting failing to provide a speciment of blood for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on January 3, 2020. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Edward Mills, 25, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 20 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing 1.8g of cannabis, a class B drug, in New Road, Durrington, on January 5, 2020. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Zac Peacock, 29, of Millfield, Sompting, was fined £480 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Grinstead Lane, Lancing, on January 3, 20202. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ben Wood, 29, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay a total of £644 compensation after admitting stealing fish products worth £106 from Iceland, Rustington, on November 15, 2019; stealing Google Nest products worth £1,100 from CEF, Littlehampton, on December 2, 2019; stealing fish products worth £38 from Iceland, Littlehampton, on December 3, 2019; and assault by beating in Littlehampton on December 3, 2019.

Donna West, 38, of Winterbourne Way, Durrington, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing, on January 7, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. She was fined £120 after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Worthing Hospital on January 7, 2020.

Rhys Catling, 24, of Fircroft Avenue, Lancing, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Avon Close, Lancing, on July 28, 2019. He also admitted drug-driving (526ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Avon Close, Lancing, on July 28, 2019, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Jessie Munoz, 48, of Sackville Crescent, Worthing, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on January 2, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Robert Willson, 20, of Whitebeam Road, Durrington, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £50 compensation, £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Trent Road, Goring, on January 6, 2020.

Clifford Pinwill, 47, of St Vincent Road, Southsea, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by sending a blank message in Yapton on July 12, 2019; and breaching a non-molestation order by making a call in Yapton on August 6, 2019.

Robert Collins, 55, of Meadow Road, Worthing, was fined £180 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on August 5, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Rosario’s Ltd, in Oakfield Road, East Wittering, was fined £900 and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on August 5, 2019.