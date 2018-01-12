HM Courts Service: Results list for January 3 to 11, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 3 to 11, 2018.

James Budd, 51, of Millfield, Sompting, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £225 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £105 costs, after admitting stealing a handbag and contents, including a £200 mobile phone and £40 cash, at The Hub, Sompting, on September 26, 2017.

Delroy Wright, 56, of Grinstead Lane, Lancing, was jailed for 20 weeks after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by making several phone calls in Worthing on October 24, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge.

James Vincent, 36, of York Lodge, Victoria Road, Worthing, was fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting possessing the Class A drug diamorphine in Worthing on May 21, 2017.