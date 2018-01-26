HM Courts Service: Results list for January 16 to 25, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 16 to 25, 2018.

Melanie Foord, 49, of Granville Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £334 after admitting drink-driving (103mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Irvine Road, Littlehampton, on December 29, 2017. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Miroslav Naus, 25, of Bedford Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting theft by employee, stealing nine pots of face cream worth £252 from The Body Shop, Rustington, on December 29, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Tom Stride, 31, of Church Lane, Sompting, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 csots, after admitting drink-driving (59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bostal Road, Steyning, on January 1, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Alexander Blackmore, 35, of Osprey House, Old Market Lane, Littlehampton, was fined £50 and must pay £800 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a mobile phone worth £100 in Bognor Regis on September 24, 2017. He was fined £50 and must pay £179.99 compensation after admitting stealing a Braun Silk epilator worth £179.99 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on August 9, 2017. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for the original offence by having the suspended sentence order varied to now read 20 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

Jodie Dart, 47, c/o Sandown Court, Byron Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £100 after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to suggest immediate violence would be used or provoke immediate violence in Titnore Woods on August 24, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of her duty in Titnore Woods on August 24, 2017, and possessing 7g of the class B drug cannabis resin, no separate penalty.

Jack Williams, 25, of Summer Hill Drive, Felpham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and given a restraining order after admitting harassment by repeatedly calling from a withheld number and making contact on Instragram from different accounts in Worthing between January 18, 2017, and April 30, 2017. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

Laura Morgan, 25, of Nicolson Drive, Shoreham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on May 22, 2017.

Direct Car Sales (Southern) Ltd, c/o Ripley Lane, West Horsley, was fined £3,000 and must pay £170 victim surcharge, £500 costs, after admitting unfair trading in Goring on July 22, 2016, misleading customers by giving false information, advertising a BMW 120 vehicle with a mileage of 116,000, when the true mileage was in excess of 186,000. The company must pay £1,500 compensation, no separate penalty, after admitting unfair trading in Farnham on July 26, 2016, by selling the same BMW 120 vehicle with an incorrect odometer reading.

Michael Gilliam, 40, of Grayswood Road, Haslemere, was fined £692 and must pay £69 victim surcharge, £500 costs, after admitting unfair trading in Farnham on July 26, 2016, by selling a BMW 120 vehicle with a mileage of 116,000, when the true mileage was in excess of 186,000. He also admitted unfair trading in Goring on July 22, 2016, misleading customers by giving false information about the mileage when advertising the same BMW 120 vehicle, no separate penalty.