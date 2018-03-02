HM Courts Service: Results list for February 22 to 27, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 22 to 27, 2018.

Mark Tapp, 57, of Orme Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault in Worthing on June 11, 2017. He must also pay £85 victim service charge, £625 costs.

Raymond Wickham, 58, of Hayley Road, Lancing, was fined £180 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of failing to give information to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on June 19, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Andrew Sibley, 56, c/o South Terrace, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for nine months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence in The Causeway, Goring, on November 12, 2017.

Clive Reed, 54, of North Lane, East Preston, was fined £323 and must pay £85 costs, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a public road in Lashmar Road, East Preston, on June 28, 2017. He was ordered to pay £847.92 vehicle excise back duty as the previous licence had expired on February 28, 2014.

Kevin Howes, 54, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a restraining order by visiting an area of Arundel from which he was prohibited on January 10, 2018.

Elliot McDonald, 29, of Southfields Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (101mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, on February 10, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.