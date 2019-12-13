HM Courts Service: Results list for December 6 to 12, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 6 to 12, 2019.

Jan Schaanning, 49, of Brendon Road, Worthing, was fined £50 after being found guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone in Tarring Road, Worthing, on August 28, 2019. He must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of driving without wearing an adult belt in Tarring Road, Worthing, on August 28, 2019, no separate penalty. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Kingsley Hamilton, 30, c/o Radnor Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments on October 29, November 1 and 13, 2019.

Francesca Balducci, 51, of Loxley Court, Binton Road, Coventry, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Boxgrove, Worthing, on October 14, 2019; and driving while disqualified. She was disqualified from driving for 40 months. She was fined £100 and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance.

Shane Stringer, 44, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Portslade on November 13, 2019; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Portslade on November 13, 2019. He also admitted being drunk and disorderly in Portslade on November 13, 2019, no separate penalty. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Toby Webb, 29, of Cheviot Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Henfield on February 25, 2019. He was given a restraining order and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £620 costs.

Paul Weller, 54, of Helyers Green, Wick, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting being drunk in High Street, Littlehampton, a place from which he was prohibited by a criminal behaviour order, on November 15, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Ali Imbimbo, 18, of Gratwicke Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on June 14, 2019.

Ryan Singers, 25, of Meadowview Road, Sompting, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Salvington Hill, Worthing, on May 17, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted possessing 37g of cannabis resin, a class B drug, in Worthing on May 17, 2019, and possessing ketamine, a class B drug, in Worthing on May 18, 2019, no separate penalties.

Lewis Coomber, 29, of Wick Farm Road, Wick, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Beaconsfield Road, Littlehampton, on November 15, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Constantin Scordila, 23, of Bedford Row, Worthing, was fined £415 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Marine Parade, Worthing, on November 14, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

James Kennedy, 50, c/o Limbrick Lane, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £32 costs after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Palatine Road, Worthing, on July 2, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.