HM Courts Service: Results list for December 20, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 20, 2019.

Rossetts Commercials, Meadow Road Industrial Estate, Dale Road, Worthing, was fined £200 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on July 3, 2019.

Court news

Robert Everden, 52, of Shelby Road, Durrington, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £1,000 costs, after admitting omitting material information from the factual context of his commercial practice, being a trader, namely failing to declare a vehicle had an outstanding loan secured against it, which by omission was misleading under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, and as a result caused or was likely to cause the average consumer to take a transactional decision he would not have taken otherwise, in Worthing between December 18 and 19, 2018. He also admitted being a trader engaged in a commercial practice that was unfair, by stating or otherwise creating the impression a motor vehicle could be legally sold in Worthing between December 18 and 19, 2018, no separate penalty.