HM Courts Service: Results list for August 15 to 22, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 15 to 22, 2019.

Michael Everest, 40, of Lewes Prison, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing crack cocaine, a class A drug, in Goring on November 7, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for six months after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (91ug/l cocaine) in Barrington Close, Goring, on November 7, 2018, no separate penalty. He also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Goring on November 7, 2018, and being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (more than 800 ug/l BZE) in Barrington Close, Goring, on November 7, 2018, no separate penalties.

Michelle Cooley, 49, of Varey Road, Worthing, was fined £230 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, for driving at a speed over 50mph on the M25 anticlockwise, Clacket Lane Services to Junction 5, where variable speed limits are in place, on November 11, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Elentari Manning, 29, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a community order with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police community support officer, by beating in Worthing on May 29, 2019. She must pay £85 victim surcharge. She also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which will continue, with the supervision period extended from 12 months to 18 months.

Nyasha Hove, 18, of The Plantation, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on August 1, 2019. Four joints and two grinders were forfeited.

John Warner, 80, of Wallace Court, Wallace Avenue, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A286, Haslemere Road in Fernhurst. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Thomas Miller, 28, of Kings Court, Beach Green, Shoreham Beach, was fined £443 and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating at Goodwood on August 2, 2019. He was fined £100 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Goodwood on August 2, 2019. He also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Selhurstpark Road, Goodwood, on August 2, 2019, no separate penalty.

Sian Payne, 24, of Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton, was fined £276 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on August 6, 2019. She was fined £276 after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on August 6, 2019. She was also fined £276 after admitting driving without insurance and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Bradie Thomson, 30, of Pearson’s Retreat, Brougham Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing an Airgility vacuum cleaner from Robert Dyas, Worthing, on March 8, 2019; stealing meat worth £8 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on May 6, 2019. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order for stealing a top and trousers worth £29.98 from New Look, Worthing, on August 7, 2018. He must pay a total of £87.99 compensation.

Dusan Pecha, 34, of Navigation Drive, Yapton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting driving while disqualified in Navigation Drive, Yapton, on June 4, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving a vehicle with six passengers, causing a danger of injury, no separate penalties.

Simeon Finch, 55, of Wish Hill, Eastbourne, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Shoreham on January 7, 2019.