HM Courts Service: Results list for April 6 to 12, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 6 to 12.

Samantha Fairbrass, 43, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (119mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Terminus Road, Littlehampton, on February 18, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Edward Mills, 23, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was given a community order, must carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting possessing four wraps of cocaine in South Farm Road, Worthing, on December 25, 2017; possessing 14g of cannabis plant in South Farm Road, Worthing, on December 25, 2017; and possessing cannabis in Worthing on March 20, 2018; wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on March 20, 2018; and possessing two wraps of cocaine in Worthing on March 20, 2018. He was fined £46 and must pay £85 costs and had his driving record endorsed with six points after admitting driving without insurance in Warwick Gardens, Worthing, on March 20, 2018. He was fined £15, must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and had his driving record endorsed with three points after admitting driving without the correct licence in South Farm Road, Worthing, on December 25, 2017; and fined £15 after admitting driving without the correct licence in Warwick Gardens, Worthing, on March 20, 2018.

Tom Perry, 19, of Melrose Avenue, Tarring, was fined £160 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle in a car park in Romany Road, Durrington, while over the drug-driving limit (2.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) on November 6, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Kyle Phillips, 24, of Graham Court, Wallace Avenue, Worthing, was fined £261 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Binsted on June 29, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Kelly Alderton, 28, of Bury Common, Bury, was fined £68 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 30mph in London Road, Coldwaltham, on July 11, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Ben Haining, 39, of Radnor Road, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after being found guilty of fishing without a licence at Mill Farm Fishery, Pulborough, on July 23, 2017.

Mareks Vezans, 46, of Coleridge Road, Goring, was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting drink-driving (242mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Sandown Avenue, Goring, on December 3, 2017. He was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence after admitting driving while disqualified in Sandown Avenue, Goring, on December 3, 2017. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He must pay £115 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 54 months.

Matthew Gibbs, 27, of Gosport Court, Harbour Way, Shoreham Beach, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting breaching a non-molestation order in Lancing on February 17, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Steven Renwick, 51, of West Way, Lancing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify the DWP of changes affecting Jobseeker’s Allowance, namely employment, between November 12, 2016, and November 27, 2016; dishonestly failing to promptly notify the DWP of changes affecting Jobseeker’s Allowance, namely employment, on or about January 27, 2018; and dishonestly failing to promptly notify Worthing Borough Council of changes affecting Housing Benefit, namely employment, between November 14, 2016, and July 31, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Harry Whyte, 22, of North Farm Court, North Farm Road, Lancing, was fined £320 and given a community order with four-month curfew, electronically monitored, Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Shoreham on January 3, 2018; criminal damage to a £20 picture frame in Shoreham on January 3, 2018; breaching a restraining order in Shoreham on December 10, 2017; harassment, breaching a restraining order, in Shoreham on December 29, 2017; and harassment, breaching a restraining order, in Shoreham on January 3, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge. He also admitted obstructing a police constable in the execution of her duty in Shoreham on December 10, 2017.

George Antoniou, 22, of Barnes Wallis Avenue, Christ’s Hospital, must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 42 months after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Washington Road, Wiston, on March 24, 2018.

Oliver Edlin, 38, of Stanhope Road, Littlehampton, was fined £541 and must pay £54 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Twitten, Southwick, on March 23, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Ryan Leighton, 41, of Gorse Way, Hednesford, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting dishonestly making a false representation, namely claiming he had no means to pay for petrol in Portsmouth on June 30, 2016, and 14 other similar charges added in court, including at Durrington Esso Express on July 12 and August 3, 2016, and January 9, April 2, April 29, June 4 and November 8, 2017; BP Brooklands Connect on June 7, September 19 and October 24, 2017; Tesco Extra Durrington on October 13, 2017, and December 21, 2017; and Tesco Extra Shoreham on December 17, 2017. He must pay £153.14 compensation, £15 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Andrew Murray, 22, of Cheyne Walk, Horley, was fined £312 and must pay £31 victim surcharge, £85 cost, after admitting drink-driving in Horsham Road, Steyning, on March 25, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Luke Ruthven, 36, of St Michael’s Court, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £25 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on March 25, 2018.

Joanne Gibbs, 45, of Chesterfield Road, Goring, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (109mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Marine Parade, Worthing, on March 24, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Michael Harris, 28, of George Williams Mews, Portslade, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a restraining order by shouting and swearing in Angmering on August 21, 2017.

Bruno Lopes-Figueiredo, 38, of New Road, Littlehampton, was fined £666 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A27 Chichester on November 7, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

Iain Parris, 72, of Patching Close, Goring, was fined £173 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified in Poplar Road, Durrington, on January 31, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Nicole Croxton, 35, of Tarring Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £1,500 costs after admitting selling a fake Lacoste t-shirt in worthing on June 15, 2016. She also admitted possessing a fake Nike t-shirt with a view to selling in Worthing on September 14, 2016; possessing a fake Converse t-shirt with a view to selling in Worthing on September 14, 2016; possessing a fake Ralph Lauren two-piece and fake Ralph Lauren swim shorts with a view to selling in Worthing on September 14, 2016; selling a fake Ralph Lauren tracksuit in Worthing on October 4, 2016; selling a pair of fake Nike trainers in Worthing on October 4, 2016; and possessing two pairs of fake Nike trainers with a view to selling in Worthing on October 4, 2016, no separate penalties.

Callum Wallace, 21, of Pearson Road, Arundel, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Chichester on December 11, 2017.