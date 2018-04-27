HM Courts Service: Results list for April 19 to 26, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 19 to 26.

Daniel Lawrence, 26, of Woodland Mews, Elm Way, Heathfield, was fined £173 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (55mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lyminster Road, Lyminster, on April 5, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Martin Allan, 57, of Fircroft Avenue, Lancing, was fined £570 and must pay £57 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (193mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A24 Findon on January 27, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Samantha Payne, 33, of Shelby Road, Durrington, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (39mg of cocaine per 100ml of blood) in St Thomas’s Road, Worthing, on November 24, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 15 months. She also admitted drug-driving (800mg of benzoylecgonine per 100ml of blood) in St Thomas’s Road, Worthing, on November 24, 2017, no separate penalty.

Daryl Mason, 26, of Epsom Gardens, Rustington, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Worthing on January 16, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £620 costs.

Katie Brown, 30, of Radnor Road, Worthing, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence or provoke unlawful violence in Worthing on February 24, 2018. She was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence and must pay £61.43 compensation after admitting causing £69.43 damage to a kitchen window belonging to Worthing Homes on February 24, 2018. She also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend office appointments on March 6 and 13, 2018, and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a four-week concurrent prison sentence for jointly damaging a glass door panel at McColls, Strand Parade, Worthing, on March 5, 2018; and an eight-week consecutive prison sentence for assaulting a police constable in Strand Parade on March 5, 2018.

Kylie Funnell, 32, of Cheviot Road, Durrington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Mill Road, Arundel, on April 6, 2018; and driving while disqualified in Mill Road, Arundel, on April 6, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs, and her driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Ross Lincoln, 28, of Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of failing to stop at a red light at Roundstone level crossing, Angmering, on October 2, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gareth Richardson, 50, of Cobham Close, Yapton, was fined £410 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, on April 7, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Cann Searle, 27, of Dorset Close, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of failing to stop at a red light in Ford Road, Ford, on September 1, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Wesley Van Der Westhuizen, 36, of Titmus Drive, Crawley, was fined £184 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (85mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, on April 9, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Selina Scott, 42, of Seaton Park, Wick, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (59mg of alcohol in 100ml breath) in Georgia Avenue, Broadwater, on April 7, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sian Sims, 29, of The Strand, Goring, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing 39g of cannabis and cannabis resin in Worthing on October 19, 2017. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. She also admitting breaching a conditional discharge order and received a community order for the original offence of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Goring on June 20, 2017.

Shaun Thomson, 32, of Somerhill Avenue, Hove, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on March 22, 2018. He was also fined £80 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order.

Benjamin Fransman, 39, of Drove Road, Portslade, was given a community order with 16-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, after admitting stealing a bicycle worth £230 at Worthing Railway Station on September 21, 2016; stealing a bicycle worth £400 at Shoreham Railway Station on July 20, 2017; and stealing a bicycle worth £400 at Angmering Railway Station on May 22, 2017. Three other offences were admitted and taken into consideration. He must pay £85 victim surcharge.