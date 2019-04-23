HM Courts Service: Results list for April 12 to 18, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 12 to 18, 2019.

Peter Nicholls, 53, of Amenic Court, Church Street, Littlehampton, was given a community order with 42-day curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on September 13, 2018. He must pay £110 compensation, £85 victim surcharge.

Joe Packham, 23, of Ruskin Road, Worthing, must pay £190 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments on January 2, 9 and 16, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional 40 hours’ unpaid work.

Bobby Allen, 20, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having an offensive weapon, a wooden baton, in Church Street, Littlehampton, on January 22, 2018. He must pay £20 compensation after admitting fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, using another person’s bank card intending to make a £20 gain at McDonald’s, Bognor Regis, on January 21, 2018. He also admitted possessing herbal cannabis, a class B drug, in Church Street, Littlehampton, on January 22, 2018, no separate penalty. He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Mark Harwood, 53, of Merlin Court, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on January 15, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Kieran Sweeney, 28, of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting two police constables in the execution of their duty in Terminus Road, Littlehampton, on March 31, 2019.

Sarah Gray, 31, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, on December 9, 2018.