Jon Ford, 38, of Elm Grove, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on March 2, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Martin Swierk, 32, of Marlborough Road, Worthing, was fined £250 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Brighton on December 28, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Sabri Akca, 58, of Larkfield Close, Lancing, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lyminster road, Lyminster, on December 15, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Stephen Thompson, 59, of Kipling Avenue, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance at the BP garage, Findon Valley, on April 28, 2020. He was fined £66 after admitting driving without the correct licence at the BP garage, Findon Valley, on April 28, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted possessing 1.2g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on April 28, 2020, no separate penalty.

Henry Doe, 41, of Downview Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, on October 26, 2020.

Victoria Parkinson, 39, of King Street, Arundel, was fined £307 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ford Road, Arundel, on October 31, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Laura Best, 44, of Forest Road, Colchester, was fined £200 and must pay £620 compensation, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being the owner of a male rottweiller dog that was dangerously out of control in Vancouver Road, Worthing, and injured another person.

Tracy Meads, 57, of Congreve Road, Broadwater, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (225mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Congreve Road, Broadwater, on March 1, 2021. She must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Dovile Narutyte, 31, of Tarring Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £22 victim surcharge after admitting being drunk and disorderly in The Boulevard, Worthing, on April 13, 2021.

Leon Cohen, 33, of Meadow Crescent, Worthing, was fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (7.0ug/l cannabis) on the A23 Handcross on November 6, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kerry Goldsmith, 39, of Victoria Road, Horley, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting behaving in an indecent manner, outraging public decency, in Worthing on August 3, 2020.

Sam Billing, 29, of Taylors Close, Yapton, was fined £650 and must pay £65 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on April 15, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Jonathon Merrydew, 32, of Sea Road, East Preston, was fined £300 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in East Preston on February 2, 2021, with intent to supply family members and friends. He also admitted producing seven mature plants of cannabis in East Preston on February 2, 2021, no separate penalty.

Joanne Yeo, 39, of Alinora Crescent, Goring, was fined £460 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (85mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Long Furlong, Patching, on October 25, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Lewis Marlow, 20, of Hayley Road, Lancing, was fined £300 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (379ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on October 30, 2020. He was fined £300 after admitting driving without insurance in Brighton Road, Worthing, on October 30, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Margaret Touhey, 27, of Withy Patch Caravan Park, Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing clothing from Marks & Spencer, Worthing, on April 22, 2021.

Lee Hookey, 34, of Crowlin House, Lesser Horseshoe Close, Knowle, was given a community order with 30-day alcohol abstinence requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Lyminster on April 25, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Clive Monamy, 61, of Hide Gardens, Rustington, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, on April 26, 2021.

Lea Stone, 56, of Hamble Court, Hamble Road, Sompting, admitted breaching two suspended sentence orders and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving an eight-week prison sentence for assault by beating in Lancing on April 18, 2019; two eight-week prison sentences to run concurrently for two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Lancing on June 8, 2019; and two four-week prison sentences to run concurrently for two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Lancing on September 22, 2020. He was jailed for three weeks to run consecutively after admitting obstructing a police constable in the execution of her duty in Sompting on April 23, 2021. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Hamble Road, Sompting, on April 23, 2021, no separate penalty.

Fay Makey, 52, of Rowan House, Cudlow Garden, Rustington, was fined £323 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Flansham Lane, Felpham, on March 23, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Sian Scott, 58, of Mount Pleasant, Arundel, was fined £715 and must pay £72 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide specimen of breath for analysis when required at Arundel Railway Station on April 30, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Miroslaw Bachta, 31, of Council Cottages, The Splash, Burpham, was fined £200 after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in The Street, Arundel, on February 6, 2021. He was fined £800 and must pay £100 compensation, £100 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Arundel on February 6, 2021.

Dean Dickson, 51, of Cokeham Lane, Sompting, was fined £200 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of using a vehicle without insurance in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, on April 3, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Paul Tanton, 46, of West Street, Sompting, was fined £333 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance in Manor Road, Lancing, on September 1, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Edar Paiva, 34, of Test Road, Sompting, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required at Worthing Custody Centre on February 6, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £100 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Hannah Butcher, 32, of Dominion Road, Worthing, was given a community order with 30-day alcohol abstinence requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Surbiton on January 18, 2021; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Kingston on January 18, 2021. She must pay £225 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs. She also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in James Road, Surbiton, on Janaury 18, 2021, no separate penalty.

Benjamin Sawdon-Kendall, 30, of Halewick Lane, Sompting, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting harassment by sending videos and messages, and making calls threatening to harm himself, in Worthing between October 30, 2020, and November 2, 2020. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Michael Blackall, 38, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting breaching a restraining order by entering Arundel Road, Angmering, on April 9, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Michael Gibson, 59, of East Street, Littlehampton, was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement and 14-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 6pm to 6am daily, after admitting drink-driving (115mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in the access road to the police station and ambulance station, off East Street, Littlehampton, on March 16, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. He also admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Daryl Hunt, 25, of Newtimber Avenue, Goring, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, to run concurrently and must pay £800 compensation, £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a wallet containing £800 cash and multiple cards in Goring between February 16 and 18, 2021. He was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, to run concurrently and must pay £350.50 compensation after admitting stealing £300 cash in Goring between March 2 and 4, 2021. He was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, to run concurrently and after admitting fraud, dishonestly making a false representation by using another person’s bank card to create a separate savings account, intending to cause loss by withdrawing money in Goring on February 9, 2021.

Alin Nuta, 26, of Chalfont Court, Lansdowne Road, Worthing, was given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on June 20, 2020. He was fined £128 and given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stalking, amounting to harassment, in Worthing between June 25 and July 6, 2020. He was given a restraining order and must pay £85 costs. He also admitted damaging a window tile in Worthing on June 26, 2020, no separate penalty.

Maxwell Stokes, 19, of Watling Court, Butts Road, Southwick, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Southwick on June 14, 2020; and possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on June 14, 2020. He must pay £50 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a new community order for possessing 45.8g of MDMA in Brighton on December 11, 2019; possessing cannabis in Southwick on December 11, 2019; possessing 58.8g of cannabis in Southwick on January 5, 2020; and possessing 0.5g of MDMA in Southwick on Janaury 5, 2020.

Linton Woolley, 33, of Cambria Close, Bosham, was jailed for six weeks after admitting stealing meat, alcohol and coffee worth £161.77 from Waitrose, Rustington, on January 8, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently and must pay £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a £1 milkshake from The Co-op, Angmering, on April 4, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently after admitting stealing three beef steaks worth £17.25 from The Co-op, Rustington, on April 4, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently after admitting assault in Rustington on April 4, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently after admitting stealing sweets and cereal worth £11.98 from Jericho’s sweet store, Rustington, on April 29, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently after admitting stealing alcohol worth £176 from Asda, Ferring, on March 16, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently after admitting stealing food worth £4.25 from Greggs, Rustington, on April 11, 2021.

John Azzopardi, 45, of South Farm Road, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 3, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Piers Ottey, 65, of Ford Lane, Ford, was fined £138 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red traffic light in Lewes Road, Brighton, on October 25, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rachel Constable, 36, of Langton Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £22 victim surcharge after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on September 19, 2020.

Hayley Kinsey, 28, of Langton Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £22 victim surcharge after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on September 19, 2020.

Ben Crickmore, 37, of Alexandra Road, Worthing, was fined £807 and must pay £81 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified in Madeira Avenue, Worthing, on March 4, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Rosella Jones, 46, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, must pay £69 compensation after admitting stealing, with another, food worth £138 from The Co-op, Lancing, on May 3, 2021. She must pay £73 compensation after admitting stealing alcohol worth £147.50 from The Co-op, Lancing, on May 1, 2021. She must pay £25 after admitting stealing, with another, food worth £51.92 from McColls, Worthing, on April 2, 2021. She also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied to include an additional eight days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

Nigel Hodgson, 44, of Littlemead, Marlborough Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses and a Ray-Ban glasses case in Worthing on May 5, 2021. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Victoria Park, Worthing, on May 5, 2021, no separate penalty.

Rebecca Newell, 26, of Darlington Walk, Rustington, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (7ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Arundel on November 7, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

William Clarke, 27, of Stempswood Way, Barnham, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Barnham Road, Barnham, on November 8, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted drug-driving (213ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Barnham Road, Barnham, on November 8, 2020, no separate penalty.

Jigar Dalwadi, 38, of Hyde Square, Upper Beeding, was fined £253 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Arundel on November 23, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.