Here is why the Coastguard helicopter was hovering over Worthing this afternoon

The Coastguard responded to two people in the water near to Worthing Pier this afternoon.

A HM Coastguard spokesman said Sussex Police requested assistance at around 2.20pm after being alerted to two people in difficulty.

The search and rescue helicopter based at Lee-on-Solent was deployed, as well as Shoreham and Littlehampton Coastguard rescue teams and Littlehampton and Shoreham RNLI inshore lifeboats.

Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Worthing Beach Office were also in attendance.

The two people were recovered from the water by the lifeboats and taken ashore, said the Coastguard spokesman, where they were placed in the care of the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

