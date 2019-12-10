Have you seen this wanted man with links to Worthing and Brighton?

Sussex Police is appealing for information on Peter Marsh, 40, who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his license conditions.

Peter Marsh. Picture: Sussex Police

Police described him as white, of a slim build, bald and 6ft tall.

Marsh has links to the Worthing and Brighton areas.

A spokesman said: "​Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 47190192477.

"Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."