Group of youths fight in Shoreham park
Police responded to reports of a group of youths fighting in a park in Shoreham.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:12 am
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:14 am
Sussex Police said officers attended the incident at Buckingham Park at 5pm on Monday (July 26).
A spokesman for the force said: “Officers attended and the group dispersed.
“No injuries were reported and enquiries continue.
“Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting 1036 of 26/07.”