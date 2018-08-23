Girl escapes after man tries to abduct her in Littlehampton

The attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl is being investigated by police.

The incident happened in St Catherine’s Road, Littlehampton, off the B2140 Beach Road, on Tuesday.

Sussex Police said that shortly before 3pm the victim and a friend, a girl aged 16, were walking along the road when a man grabbed the younger girl and forced her towards the open doors of a large white van.

She broke free and her friend kicked the man before both girls ran off.

Police said the suspect is described as being a man in his 30s, around 6ft tall. He had a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened or who may have other relevant information.

They are asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 138 of 21/08.

Alternatively, visit Crimestoppers or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.