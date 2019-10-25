Georgina Gharsallah: Reward doubled in search for missing Worthing mum

A reward for information on the whereabouts of missing Worthing mum Georgina Gharsallah has been doubled.

In August, Sussex Police announced it was treating Georgina's disappearance as homicide, prompting the charity Crimestoppers to up its reward to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Georgina Gharsallah

Georgina, who would now be 32, was first reported missing in March last year after. The mother-of-two left her mother's home on March 7 to collect a new phone and to meet her father - a meeting she did not keep.

CCTV footage showed a woman that looked like Georgina with another woman near Subway, in Chapel Road, at around 4pm the same day.

Glenys Balchin, Sussex regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “The murder of Georgina Gharsallah has been a huge shock to the family and local people in Worthing. We believe there is every chance that people know what happened to this young woman, but have so far not come forward.

“If you know something about this case and want to do the right thing - but feel unable to speak directly to police - please remember that Crimestoppers, as a charity, can help.

“I would like to assure people in Worthing and across Sussex and beyond that our charity has taken information since we began over 31 years ago and always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us over the years with their crime information.

“We don’t judge. We won’t ask your name. Just listen to what you know. When you hang up the phone or click send, you’re done.

“Please speak up and tell us what you know. We promise that you will remain completely anonymous. Our UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. No-one will know you contacted us and it could be your information that makes a huge difference.”

To qualify for the reward, information must be given directly to Crimestoppers, rather than to the police.

A vigil will be held on Tuesday (October 29) outside the Guiltbourne Centre to mark Georgina's 32nd birthday.