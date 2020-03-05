Georgina Gharsallah: 'cyber crime expert' to door-knock Worthing shops for traces of CCTV evidence

A 'cyber crime expert' will be leading a door knock of shops in Worthing town centre to find traces of CCTV evidence relating to missing mother Georgina Gharsallah.

The last official sighting of the 32-year-old was on March 7, 2018, outside Clifton Food and Wine in Clifton Road, Worthing - but CCTV footage seeming to show the mother-of-two near Subway in Chapel Road at around 4pm that afternoon was released by police last year.

Andrea Gharsallah and her friend Petra, pictured, will be in Worthing Town Centre with Donal MacIntyre and crime experts

Georgina's mother Andrea has ramped up her criticism of Sussex Police in recent months as officers struggled to get a breakthrough in the case. Among her primary concerns was that CCTV footage in the town centre had not been thoroughly combed - a claim Sussex Police denies.

In her efforts to breathe new life into the case, the 58-year-old from Normandy Road, Worthing, recruited the help of investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre, who will be releasing a podcast on Georgina's disappearance.

On Saturday - the day of the two-year anniversary of Georgina going missing - Andrea and Donal will be joined by former National Crime Agency detective Andy Crocker to ask shops and other CCTV owners in Worthing town centre if they have the same system as they did on the day she went missing, and if so to contact the police for possible deep forensic recovery.

The CCTV footage released by Sussex Police. A 2,000 reward has been released for information relating to the woman on the right

Andy said: “Many believe that if a system wipes previous CCTV – then it is gone for ever – that is not the case and forensic analysis can recover CCTV wiped up to ten times over.

"Sussex Police have just taken at face value that all the CCTV is gone when most likely it is not. We need to alert the CCTV owners of this and get them to preserve it and save it for police review."

On the same day, an 'incident room' will be set up at 7 Royal Arcade, Worthing, where people can come and discuss the case and Georgina with the family and their investigators, which include Professor David Wilson, Mr Crocker, former murder detective Clive Driscoll and other crime specialists.

If any valuable evidence is gathered, this will be reported to the police.

Clive said: “This is an innovative response to a long running investigation which is flagging. I support this initiative and hope to meet the family and supporters, witnesses and those with information here and we will then pass it onto the police for their consideration."

This comes as the family have raised their own £2,000 reward for information of a woman pictured with the woman believed to be Georgina outside Subway in the CCTV footage.

Crimestoppers have offered their own £10,000 reward for information that could crack the case.

Anyone with information can contact the campaign or police.

Andrea said: "These new initiatives are very important, not only to keep Georgina’s case alive in the public mind but also to try and really progress the investigation.

"We have some of the country’s leading investigators on board working with us and the campaign and hopefully working with the community and Sussex Police we can get the answers that Georgina deserves. We won’t stop until we find out what happened to her”.