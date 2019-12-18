Georgina Gharsallah appeals ‘disappear’ from Sussex Police website

The mother of Georgina Gharsallah has urged Sussex Police not to let her daughter’s case be forgotten as she approached a second Christmas without her.

Andrea Gharsallah said that Sussex Police appeals to find her daughter, including CCTV footage of her last believed sighting, had been missing from the force website for more than a week.

The Normandy Road resident said it was ‘very distressing’ for the family, adding: “I just found it quite outrageous really.

“It is like Georgina isn’t important anymore.”

A Sussex Police spokesman explained what happened. They said: “In October, our website news page supplier changed and this removed all previous media appeals.

“We are now in the process of rebuilding this content and will be reinstating a comprehensive appeal on Georgina and we apologise for any distress this has caused to her family and friends. The appeals via social media remain online.

“This is an active case and we remain committed to finding Georgina and have dedicated detectives working on the case.”

The Worthing mother-of-two, 32, was last seen in the Clifton Food and Wine off-licence store in Clifton Road, Worthing, at 9.30am on March 7, 2018.

But as the leads dried up, Sussex Police recorded Georgina’s disappearance as a suspected homicide earlier this year.

However, Andrea has never given up hope and has bought her presents in case she comes home for Christmas.

Georgina’s two sons, aged nine and 10, have also been making Christmas cards and lighting hope candles for her.

Andrea said: “Until police prove what happened to her, we have to keep the hope.

“If she did get in contact before Christmas, that would be amazing; better than a Christmas present.”

Witnesses can report evidence online or call 101.