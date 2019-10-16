Gatwick drones investigation under the spotlight

The police investigation into the December 2018 Gatwick drone incursion will be under the spotlight at Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne’s monthly Performance & Accountability Meeting (PAM) this Friday (October 18).

Mrs Bourne will be questioning Chief Constable, Giles York and his Deputy, Jo Shiner about the challenges Sussex Police faced during their investigations and the subsequent learning for police and partners.

A breakdown of the scope and scale of the investigation will also be provided as part of this discussion.

Commenting ahead of the meeting Mrs Bourne said: “The unprecedented disruption at London Gatwick Airport led to the airport being closed for 30 hours, affected 1,000 flights and caused massive inconvenience to more than 140,000 passengers.

“Last month, the force confirmed that there are no further realistic lines of enquiry at this time and ten months on, I would like to understand better the lessons learnt.”