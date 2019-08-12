Four men arrested in Wick on suspicion of sexual offences

Four men have been arrested in Wick on suspicion of sexual offences, according to Sussex Police.

According to an eyewitness, forensics teams were seen going in and out of an address in Wick Parade, Littlehampton, on Sunday, August 11, and a police officer was stationed at the door.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "At 5.15am on Sunday (11 August) four men aged 24, 27, 23 and 33, were arrested at an address in Wick Parade, Littlehampton, on suspicion of sexual offences. They are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

"The investigation is at an early stage and no further information is available at this time."