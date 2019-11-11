Four arrested after high speed car pursuit through Worthing town centre

Four people have been arrested after Sussex Police pursued a stolen vehicle in Worthing last night (November 10).

A police spokesman said officers used number plate recognition technology to track a car stolen from outside a flat in Hove on Saturday (November 9).

Police officers on the scene

A burglary had been reported at the St Catherine's Terrace flat the night before, with items including car keys stolen, and the offenders returned the following day to steal the car.

The grey Ford Focus was found in Worthing town centre at around 8.15pm yesterday, police said, and was pursued 'at speed' along Pembroke Avenue, right into Gerald Road, left into George V Avenue and left again into West Parade, where it headed eastbound.

Police said the car was followed into Augusta Place, where it lost control and crashed into bollards. At that point, said police, four people fled from the car towards the sea.

Two officers gave chase - one onto the beach and the other along the promenade - and three suspects were arrested just east of Worthing Pier, police said.

Police said the fourth suspect returned to the crash scene shortly after, while more police units were on the scene, and was also arrested.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft from a vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking, possession of a knife in public and receiving stolen goods.

A 24-year-old from Merton was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of a knife in public, aggravated vehicle taking, theft by finding and handling stolen goods, police said.

A 16-year-old boy from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of burglary, failing to stop when required by police, possession of a Class A drug, possession of an offensive weapon in public, possession of a knife in public and robbery, said police.

And an 18-year-old man from Greenwich was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and theft by finding, according to police.

All four remain in custody, police added.

Sergeant Vicki Rees, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was excellent work from two of our officers who used their initiative to track and locate a stolen vehicle, and pursue it through Worthing where it crashed and the suspects made off. They gave chase on foot, and all four suspects were swiftly detained and arrested a short time afterwards.

“The suspects remain in custody at this stage and our investigation is ongoing.”

