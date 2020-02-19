Former West Sussex man found with more than 2,000 indecent images of children is jailed

A former West Sussex man has been jailed for child sex offences, police said.

Jonathan Solloway appeared before Hove Crown Court on Friday, February 14, said Sussex Police, charged with possession and distribution of more than 2,000 indecent images of children.

Former West Sussex man Jonathan Solloway has been jailed. Picture: Sussex Police

The 49-year-old, of no fixed address but formerly of Burgess Hill, was sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment, confirmed police. He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The sentencing followed an intelligence-led investigation by the Sussex Police Paedophile Online investigation Team (POLIT) over the past three years.

“Some of the images were found on a USB stick which Solloway intentionally dropped when he was being arrested by police who were waiting from him at Gatwick when he returned in September from the Middle East where he had been living.

“The other indecent images of children were found across other devices that he travelled to the UK with that were subject to forensic examination.

“He was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) severely restricting his access to children and communications devices indefinitely, and will also be a registered sex offender for life.

“He was also given a Travel Restriction Order restricting him from travelling to parts of South East Asia.”

POLIT Investigator Lauren Harthill said: “During the investigation it became evident that Solloway had been viewing, gathering and distributing indecent images of children for a number of years both in the UK and while being in parts of South East Asia.

“The overall amount of indecent images of children located on his devices were high and his level of sexual interest in children became apparent by the search history on his devices that included internet searches of renowned international child prostitution sites.”