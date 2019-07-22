Five-year-old boy 'slapped on a train' near Durrington

A five-year-old boy has reportedly been slapped on a train near Durrington, according to British Transport Police.

Today (July 22) British Transport Police released an image of a woman they would like to speak to after the incident, which reportedly happened at 9.30am on Monday, July 1, as the train travelled between Durrington-on-Sea station and Lancing station.

British Transport Police believe the woman in the images may have information that could help their investigation. Picture: British Transport Police

The victim, who was travelling with his mother, was stood next to a woman who was sitting down, police said.

During the journey the child was struck in the face, a police spokesman said.

According to police, officers believe the woman in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows her is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 146 of 01/07/19.