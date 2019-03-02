Firefighters battle 'significant fire' in West Sussex Tesla dealership

Firefighters are battling a fire at a Tesla car dealership in West Sussex.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the Tesla dealership in County Oak Way in Crawley at 10.29am this morning (March 2).

Firefighters in attendance at a Crawley Tesla dealership

Eight fire appliances are in attendance, said the spokesman, using five jets to attempt to control the flames.

An aerial ladder platform is also in use at the scene, the spokesman added.

The cause of the fire and whether there have been any injuries is unclear.

More information to follow.

