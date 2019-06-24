‘Extremely offensive’ Hove graffiti - do you know this man?

Police are attempting to identify this man in connection with ‘extremely offensive’ graffiti in Hove.

A spokesman said: “Officers have been investigating the graffiti which has been seen in various locations on Church Road, Western Road and George Street.

“Some of this graffiti has been translated as being extremely offensive.

“The graffiti has been cleaned off but has returned overnight between 2am and 4am. There have been around 80 incidents since November 2018.”

Sergeant Simon Renouf said: “We have been working on identifying who has been causing this graffiti and have now traced CCTV images of someone we would like to speak to.

“The man officers wish to speak to is believed to be in his 60-70s and is well dressed in black trousers and a blue smart jacket and white trainers.”

Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 819 23/6/19.

