The emergency services have responded to reports of a burglary in Wick.

Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to Clun Road, Wick, following reports of a burglary in the early hours of this morning (November 12).

Emergency services in Clun Road

Supported by the police helicopter, officers conducted an extensive search of the area from around 7.20am to search for the suspects, according to police.

Sussex Police said an investigation was ongoing and more information would be revealed.