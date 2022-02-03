Multiple police cars were seen in New Road, opposite the Tesco Extra store, this afternoon (Thursday, February 3).

Sussex Police said it received a report, at 12.50pm, that a car had been stolen from outside a house in Withdean Road, Brighton.

"Officers responded and traced the car to the Worthing area where it was pursued and was abandoned in Shelby Road, Durrington," a police spokesman said.

Durrington police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"The driver ran off but was safely arrested at 1.45pm after a short chase, on suspicion of theft of the car.

"The man, aged 20, is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries into what happened."

Police said several other vehicles sustained minor damage from the stolen car in Worthing before it was abandoned.

