Police have launched an appeal to trace the man who was nearly struck in New Road, Durrington, during a pursuit.

At 12.50pm yesterday (Thursday, February 3) a Volkswagon Golf car was reported stolen from outside a house in Withdean Road, Brighton.

Police said officers responded and traced the car to the Worthing area where it was pursued.

Durrington police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

During the incident the driver almost struck a man walking on the pavement in New Road before driving off at speed.

Police said the vehicle then hit a lamp post and a vehicle in Romany Road, Durrington, before the driver abandoned it and ran off.

He was arrested at 1.45pm after a short chase, on suspicion of theft of the car.

Police said the man, aged 20, was taken to custody and further arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision. He currently remains in custody.

PC Jack Lyons, from the force’s Specialist Enforcement Unit, said: “As part of our enquiries, we are keen to trace the male pedestrian who was nearly hit by the vehicle in New Road and ask that he gets in touch with us or if anyone knows who he is please come forward.”