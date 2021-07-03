Drunk driver spits at police officer in Shoreham

Police spotted the vehicle driving on its rims last night (Friday, July 2). After talking to the driver, officers noticed they were intoxicated.

Officers said the woman began to spit at them after she was arrested.

Talking about the incindent on social media, a spokesman for Sussex Police tweeted: "We found this vehicle being driven on its rims in Shoreham this evening.

"We stopped to have a chat and the driver was intoxicated. After she was arrested she decided to spit at us.