Driver who fled stolen car after police pursuit in Worthing still at large

A driver who fled a stolen car after a police pursuit in Worthing is still at large.

Police said today (April 26), that the driver of a white Ford Kuga sports utility vehicle stolen from an address in Worthing on Tuesday night (April 23), was still being sought.

The police pursuit came to a halt at West Worthing level crossing. Picture: Google Street View

A Sussex Police spokesman said today: “At 8.10pm on Tuesday (April 23), a white Ford Kuga sports utility vehicle was seen and followed by police via local roads before being forced to stop in South Street due to closed level crossing barriers at West Worthing railway station.

“The driver ran off and is still being sought.

“A 15-year-old boy from Goring, who was also in the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal and later released under investigation.”