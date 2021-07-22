Driver arrested following police pursuit through Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham
A driver was arrested after being pursued by police through Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 8:23 am
A police spokesman said in a post on Twitter: "The pursuit was brought to safe conclusion with help from our colleagues on TFU."
The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a motor cycle, drink and drug driving and more, police said.