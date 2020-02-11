'Drive-by arson attack' outside house in Goring

There has been a drive-by arson attack in Goring, according to police.

At about 9.40pm on Sunday, February 9, a large black moped with two people on it drove up next to a red Vauxhall Vectra parked in the driveway of a house in Raleigh Way, Goring, and threw a flammable object at it, before making off, according to police.

Sussex Police

The homeowners were indoors at the time and were not injured and no other damage was caused, but the car was burnt out by the fire.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Detective Constable Francesca Safiruddin said; "We are looking into the circumstances behind this isolated incident, and are keen to speak to anyone who saw this moped in the area or who has any other information.

"It is not clear exactly what the object was but this was clearly a deliberate attack.

"If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1471 of 09/02.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."