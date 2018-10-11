Drink-driver imprisoned for killing Worthing mother in Cyprus

A drink-driver who killed a Worthing mother-of-two while she was on holiday in Cyprus has been jailed.

The inquest into the death of June Knight, 54, was held at Crawley Coroner's Court on Tuesday.

The mother-of-two died on January 1 at Alsancak-Girne Cyprus. Her death was recorded as a road traffic collision by the coroner, who sent their condolences to her family.

On January 8, Idris Deniz gave their opinion of cause of death as brain haemorrhage, internal organ failure and internal bleeding from a traffic accident.

In a statement read at the inquest, the coroner said: "Mrs June Knight was a 54 year old lady who was described by her family as a loving wife and mother to two girls. She was a caring woman who had a lot of time for others especially the elderly and she had spent many years in the caring profession.

"She had many friends at work and was socially easy to talk to.

"Mrs Knight flew to Northern Cyprus to see friends to celebrate the New Year of 2018 leaving her family at home.

"During the evening of 31st December 2017 she went to a restaurant with her friends seeing in the New Year, the restaurant being within walking distance of her friend's home.

"She left the restaurant not long after midnight on 1st January 2018 to walk home in the company of a local Cypriot friend and whilst walking along the pavement both she and her friend were struck from behind by a vehicle, the driver having crossed the road/pavement dividing line.

"The impact of her death has been felt by her husband who states he has lost a good friend, wife and soul mate.

"The Cypriot authorities have informed Mr Knight that the driver of the vehicle that struck Mrs Knight causing her death has been charged with drink driving and has been given a seven year prison sentence."