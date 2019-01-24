Dramatic footage shows police officers raiding Worthing home

Police raided a Worthing home this afternoon as the force continues its efforts to fight drug crime.

Dramatic video footage from the scene shows several officers approaching a home in Lanfranc Road.

Police on their way to the raid in Lanfranc Road

After pulling up in a riot van and police car, several officers clad in black made their way to the address.

Police carrying a battering ram breached the door, which swung open easily at about 2.02pm today.

Shouts of "Police stay where you are! Stay where you are!" could be heard as they make their way inside.

The scene was swiftly made safe and officers brought people outside.

Following the breach one male was arrested and three more were searched.

Cannabis was found at the address, as well as evidence of Class A drug use, police said.