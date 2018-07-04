Decision to be made on relocation of travellers at Worthing park

Police have been asked to relocate a group of travellers which arrived at Tarring Park yesterday evening ‘as soon as possible’.

A spokesman from Adur and Worthing councils said they had asked the police to exercise their powers under Section 62a of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act to move the group to the Gypsy and Travellers Transit Site in Westhampnett, Chichester.

Section 62a gives the police power to ‘remove trespassers’ if an ‘alternative site is available’.

The spokesman from the council said they are now waiting for a decision from the police whether to proceed with the relocation.

Travellers arrive at Worthing park

