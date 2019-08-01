Cyclist killed in collision on Littlehampton's Body Shop roundabout

A cyclist has been killed in a collision on a major roundabout in Littlehampton this morning (August 1).

Sussex Police have confirmed a cyclist was killed after a collision with a car on the Body Shop roundabout in Littlehampton.

Emergency services respond to the collision in Littlehampton

The incident happened at around 6.10am.

The A259 has been closed eastbound from the Body Shop roundabout to the Mill Lane roundabout, causing traffic congestion.

Motorists are also reported to be queuing westbound between the two roundabouts.

Sussex Police have been contacted for further information.

