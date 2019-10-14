Cyclist arrested following report of assault in Worthing

A man has been arrested following an incident in Worthing yesterday afternoon (Sunday, October 13).

Police said they received a report of an assault at Worthing railway station shortly before 4pm.

Yesterday's incident in Worthing SUS-191014-072047001

Officers attended the scene and pursued the suspect, who made off on a bicycle.

Police said during the pursuit, a police car was involved in a minor, non-injury collision with another vehicle.

The suspect was eventually detained by officers, with the assistance of a member of the public, in Chesswood Road.

Police said a 42-year-old man from Worthing, arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, common assault, theft and making threats to kill, remains in police custody at this stage.

A spokesman said: “We’d like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we dealt with this incident, which involved a number of officers pursuing a man on a bike.

“We’d also like to thank the member of the public who helped us to detain the suspect, who is now in custody.

“We are liaising with colleagues at British Transport Police in order to progress the investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 794 of 13/10.

